Test squad likely to be finalised on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim is likely to meet on Friday to finalise the 20-member squad for the forthcoming Test series against South Africa.

South Africa’s team is scheduled to reach Karachi on January 16 to figure in the two-match Test series starting with the opening Test from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“We are to meet most probably on Friday to decide on the possible squad for the Test series. We are planning to finalise the squad for the Tests. For T20 series to be held in Lahore, a separate set of players will be announced,” a member of the selection committee said.

Most likely Pakistan would be banking on spinners rather than pacers for the series against South Africa.

“You cannot rule out some new faces in the team especially when it comes to the spin department. Off-spinner Sajjid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali’s names are being considered apart from Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood is also a potential candidate but at a time it would be difficult to play two leg-spinners,” he added.