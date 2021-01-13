Nehwal to play after Covid false positive at Thailand Open

BANGKOK: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has been cleared to play after a false positive Covid-19 result, Thailand Open officials said Tuesday, following a testing muddle that sent top players to hospital.

Four players — Nehwal, Egyptian mixed doubles player Adham Hatem Elgamal, German mens and mixed doubles Jones Ralfy Jansen, and India’s HS Prannoy — tested positive for the virus, officials said.

But while Elgamal and Jansen were declared negative in re-examination of their samples, the two Indian players were taken to a Bangkok hospital, Badminton World Federation said earlier.

But late Tuesday officials announced that following further tests Nehwal and Prannoy were actually virus free, along with Jansen, and able to return to play.

The BWF tweeted that Nehwal’s match would be rescheduled for Wednesday.

Elgamal has been forced to withdraw after testing positive on the swab test and then returning a negative antibody test.

The Egyptian player has been sent to hospital for further observation and tests and will remain in isolation for a minimum 10 days.

His mixed doubles match with partner Doha Hany scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

“Subsequently, the Egyptian team are considered high risk,” the Federation said in a statement.