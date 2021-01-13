PPMA team visits FPCCI

LAHORE: A delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) led by Chairman (North) Muhammad Khalid Munir called on Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday.

The PPMA members briefed the FPCCI official on the issues being faced by the pharmaceutical industry.

The meeting discussed common technical dossiers, pricing, and other issues being faced by the pharmaceutical industry, it said. Akram assured the PPMA leadership of full FPCCI support in resolving the issues.

The FPCCI delegation would meet Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the prime minister for health next week and, present the recommendations regarding the solution of the problems.

FPCCI has played its due role in bringing interest rates to the historic low.

The issues of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) will be taken up with the government promptly, Akram said, adding that in the current scenario, the services and textile sectors have grown tremendously and are expected to grow further in the future.