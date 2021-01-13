When I used to live in the UK in a rented house, I noticed one thing. My landlord had a prepaid electricity metre installed in the house. This was an excellent device as the tenant and landlord never had any issue regarding the payment of the electricity bill. This option should also be provided by Wapda as tenants and landlords in Pakistan have many issues due to unpaid bills.

Prepaid metres will also reduce circular debt if they are installed in areas where the payment of bills is an issue. They will also reduce the cost of electricity as metre readers would not be required anymore and the billing department will also become redundant. Furthermore, the long queues of bill payers at banks will also reduce significantly. There are many advantages and practically no disadvantages of a prepaid metre.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad