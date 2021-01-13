close
Timely reforms

Newspost

 
January 13, 2021

This refers to the editorial ‘Leap into darkness’ (Jan 12). The countrywide blackout witnessed a few days ago is a symptom of a deeper problem that is affecting the power sector. Power is critical to the economy of a country as it runs the wheels of industries, businesses, homes, etc. Administrative bureaucrats, instead of experts and technocrats, continue to manage the power sector.

Administrative and institutional reforms were high on the agenda of the present government. Ideally, the government should have worked towards appointing the right man for the right job. However, even after lapse of two years, the said reforms have remained a dream.

Erum A Baig

Karachi

