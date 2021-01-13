Actions speak louder

I would like to request the prime minister of the country to ignore the protests, rallies and even the long march that are being planned by the opposition parties. The chapter of these political leaders in Pakistan’s politics has ended.

The PM should not pay attention to the opposition and must order all ministers to work diligently. The nation wants the PM to work for the betterment of the people. In the end, actions will speak louder than words.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi