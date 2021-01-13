Amnesty schemes

According to a news report, Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted that only two million people in a country of 220 million paid taxes. I would like to point out that this is not surprising, as every government (including his own) has periodically offered amnesty to tax evaders.

Despite his vehement opposition to tax amnesties before assuming power, Imran Khan recently offered amnesty to the construction sector.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi