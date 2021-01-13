Uzair Baloch acquitted in another case

A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples Amn Committee, Uzair Jan Baloch, and another person in a kidnapping-cum-murder case.

Baloch, who is allegedly the kingpin of gang war in Lyari, and his alleged accomplice, Shahid, had been charged in person, while absconders Taj Muhammad alias Tajoo, Yousuf Baloch, Zafar Baloch, Shahid Rehman, Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla and Habib Jan Baloch had bene indicted in absentia for kidnaping and murdering Noshad in 2012.

The additional district and sessions judge of Dostroct South, who conducted the trial inside the Central Prison, approved the acquittal applications filed by the two accused.

According to the prosecution, Baloch along with seven others were booked in a case on charges of kidnapping and murdering a man, named Noshad, in Kalri on March 17, 2012. On January 7, the same court had acquitted Baloch and other accused persons in two identical cases.