PU BA/BSc exams from Feb 4

LAHORE:PU exams department has issued written examination date sheet of BA/BSc (composite) annual examination 2020 and revised date sheet of BA (hearing impaired) annual examination 2020. The exams were postponed twice in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. PU spokesperson said that COVID-19 related SOPs shall strictly be followed during the exams. The exams will commence from February 4, 2021. Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.

admission forms: PunjabUniversity Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

A PU spokesperson said that all affiliated colleges and private candidates could submit admission forms online only and no admission form would be accepted by hand or by post.

The candidates having compartment in BA/BSc are also eligible to submit their admission forms online as per schedule issued. All those candidates who are appearing in associate degree in science / arts part-1 annual exam 2020 shall be eligible to appear in associate degree in science / arts part-ii annual exam 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 exams.

Last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the associate degree science/arts part-1 annual exam 2021 for regular candidates is 25 Jan to 10 Feb with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11 Feb to 17 Feb. Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the associate degree science/arts part-1 annual exam 2021 for late college / private candidates / improve division / additional subjects are 12 Jan to 29 Jan with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 30 Jan to 10 Feb, 2021. The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the associate degree science/arts part-ii annual examination 2021 for regular/ late college / private candidates / improve division and additional subjects candidates is 12 Jan to 25 Jan with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 26 Jan to 02 Feb. The candidates having last chance of supple exam 2020 are eligible to appear in annual exam 2021, in lieu of supplementary exam 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19).

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has issued on-campus examination schedule starting from February 02. As per the university spokesperson, the final examinations of BS III, V, VII semesters and BFA second, third and fourth professional send-up exams would commence from February 02.

Orientation: Two-day orientation session for the newly enrolled students organised by the University of Home Economics (UHE) concluded here on Tuesday. These sessions were held for the students of BS degree programmes.