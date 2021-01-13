Man hit to death

LAHORE:A man was killed by a speeding car while crossing the road near Bahria Town Tuesday. The victim could not be identified. An Edhi Ambulance shifted the body to morgue. Seven arrested: Session's Court security police arrested seven persons and recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Shehzad, Ehsan, Farooq, Bilal and Sadiq. Police recovered five weapons from their possession.