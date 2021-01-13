close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Man hit to death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

LAHORE:A man was killed by a speeding car while crossing the road near Bahria Town Tuesday. The victim could not be identified. An Edhi Ambulance shifted the body to morgue. Seven arrested: Session's Court security police arrested seven persons and recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Shehzad, Ehsan, Farooq, Bilal and Sadiq. Police recovered five weapons from their possession.

Latest News

More From Lahore