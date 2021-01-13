close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

27 more die from corona

Lahore

LAHORE:Around 27 more patients died from COVID19 and 508 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 4,299 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona virus reached 146,016 in the province.

