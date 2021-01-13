PDM wants NAB shut down, cases closed, says minister

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has alleged that the looters uniting under the umbrella alliance of PDM want to shut the NAB with the closure of their cases.

Talking to the media at an open court at his camp office on Tuesday, the minister said the opposition leaders wanted that they should not be asked about their loot and plunder, adding their lust for money and power was also apparent on their faces.

In the past, they satiated their looting lust while enjoying power and authority but people have fully recognised them and the past practice of loot of resources will not occur again, he added. The opposition claims that the economy is sick but the reality is that PM Imran Khan has put the economy on the right track. However, all the affectees of economic reforms and transparent governance policies are gathered under the umbrella of PDM as their future is bleak, he said. Aslam Iqbal claimed that a number of problems surfaced with regard to cleaning of Lahore as two foreign companies were overseeing the cleanliness matters. Their agreement was over. Rs1billion was spent on the City’s cleanliness till 2009 and due to the wrong agreements of the past government, Rs18billion was spent on cleaning Lahore and the payment was made in dollars, the minister disclosed. Now, the same task will be completed by LWMC in half of the amount and the company has been tasked to remove garbage from the provincial metropolis by January 15. People were the real victims of wrong agreements of the past government, added Aslam Iqbal.

Earlier, 14,000 workers were shown in papers but the reality was quite different. Now, the availability of all the workers will be ensured in the field to improve the cleanliness system, the minister said. Replying to a question about the increase in the price of sugar, the minister said that matters will be settled with the federal government with regard to import of sugar and the sugar price will be reduced in next few days.