Flour price stable in Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while expressing satisfaction over the rates and availability of wheat and flour stocks, said that Punjab was the only province where 20kg flour bag was available at the fixed rate. He said the flour price had been stabilised following the timely decisions and the government would continue to facilitate consumers, as no one would be allowed to exploit people.

The chief minister stated this during a meeting with Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who briefed him about the department performance.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was only interested in protecting its personal stakes, adding that the PDM was an unnatural alliance of rejected elements, which always ignored the national interest. The looters could not deceive people as they were fully aware of corrupt politicians, he said and added that the opposition’s negative role was deplorable and it must also realise that people could not be served through statements only, the CM added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour price had been stabilised due to department’s steps as the food department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring. On the other hand, the PDM’s negative narrative had been defeated and the opposition should shun the politics of chaos as it had no programme for masses, he added.

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal also called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and informed him about the department’s performance. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for price control and said that action should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers while effectively implementing the price control mechanism. No one will be allowed to rob the consumers as public interest was supreme, he emphasised and added that a vigilant eye should also be kept on the quality of items and action be initiated against illegal profiteers.

The minister informed the chief minister that illegal profiteers and hoarders had been reined in by the government and prices of essential items stabilised. Similarly, the price control committee was striving to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of father of Director General (DG) Protocol Punjab Asjad Ghani. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the

departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.