close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 13, 2021

Sri Lanka jails ex-minister

World

AFP
January 13, 2021

COLOMBO: An outspoken Sri Lankan opposition politician was jailed on Tuesday for four years over his remarks alleging the majority of judges in the South Asian nation were corrupt.

Ranjan Ramanayake, a deputy minister of the United National Party before it was voted out in 2019, claimed he was being targeted for speaking out against corruption. The 57-year-old was sentenced to "rigorous imprisonment" by the Supreme Court for making the remarks in 2017 to reporters outside the prime minister’s official residence in Colombo.

"He admitted in his evidence that he said the following words: ‘Majority in Sri Lanka are corrupted judges, corrupted lawyers. They work for money’," said the ruling, which was unanimous.

Latest News

More From World