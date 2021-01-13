close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

World

WASHINGTON: Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement released on Tuesday from the Las Vegas Sands company.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma," the statement said. A supporter of outgoing US President Donald Trump as well as Israel’s Prime Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Adelson rose to become one of the richest men on the planet thanks to his sprawling chain of casinos. Forbes estimated his net worth as $35 billion as of Tuesday, a fortune he often used to weigh in on American politics.

