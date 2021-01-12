Indian traders seek ban on WhatsApp, Facebook

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp seems to have a tough road ahead as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded a ban on the messaging app over its privacy policies, Indian media reported.

The Confederation of All India Traders has written to the Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding a ban on WhatsApp and Facebook for updating its privacy policies.

The CAIT in their letter claimed, "all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information” of a person can be accessed under the new policy.. The traders’ body has alleged that "all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information of a person who is using WhatsApp will be acquired by it and can be used for any purpose by WhatsApp”.