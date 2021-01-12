close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
AFP
January 12, 2021

Biden picks William Burns as CIA chief

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, tapping a retired veteran diplomat who helped lead secret talks with Iran. Burns spent over three decades in the US foreign service, including a stint as ambassador to Russia from 2005-2008, and high-fidelity jobs in the State Department.

