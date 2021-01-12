Rs1.06/unit added to Jan power bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday allowed the power distribution companies, except for K-Electric, to charge Rs1.06/unit extra from consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October-November 2020.

The power distribution companies (Discos) would collect the amount from consumers in their January 2021 bills. The hike was allowed as the consumers were charged less in October-November against the cost of power generation. Under the approval, an additional Rs8.40 billion will be received from consumers.

The decision was taken during a public hearing of the authority on Dec 30, to discuss fuel charges adjustment for the months of October and November. The Nepra notified it on Monday. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) had sought a positive FCA of Rs0.5713/kWh, having an impact of Rs.5.6 billion for October 2020, and positive FCA of Rs0.9583/kWh, with an impact of Rs.6.9 billion for November 2020.

But, after holding a hearing and analysing, verifying the data of power sale-purchase, the Nepra approved FCA of Rs0.2925/kWh, having the impact of Rs.2.9 billion for October 2020, and positive FCA Rs0.7696/kWh, having the impact of Rs5.5 billion for November 2020.

The FCA of October & November 2020 shall be charged in the billing month of January 2021 to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers i.e. having consumption up-to 50 units, and would remain applicable only for one month. The FCA is not applicable to KE consumers.

The authority during the hearing also observed that, prima facie, certain efficient power plants were not fully utilised and instead energy from costlier RFO & HSD-based power plants was generated to the tune of over Rs.2.011 billion (Rs.1.880 billion from RFQ and Rs0.131 billion from HSD-based power plants) during October 2020. The authority has directed NPCC/NTDC & CPPA-G repeatedly to provide complete justification for it, to the satisfaction of the authority and submit complete details for deviation from the economic merit order (EMO), showing hourly generation along-with the financial impact for the deviation from the EMO, if any, and the reasons, thereof.

The Nepra said that an in-house analysis had also been carried out, to work out the financial impact due to deviation from the EMO based on the information submitted by the NPCC and subsequent discussions made with the NPCC and CPPA-G.

As per the in-house analysis, the net amount deductible from the overall claim due to EMO deviation owing to shortage of RLNG, technical constrains and underutilization of efficient power plants works out to Rs.862.53 million. The authority has deiced not to allow the amount in the FCA of October 2020, until NPCC/ NTDC and CPPA-G provide the required details along with complete justification to the satisfaction of the authority.