Tue Jan 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Robbers kill businessman, injure workers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

SUKKUR: A shopping mall owner was killed and two of its workers were injured by robbers in Sukkur on Monday. According to police, unidentified robbers by holding hostage the security guard of a shopping mall in Abad city of Sukkur entered the main hall and opened fire at the owner, killing Imran Channo and leaving workers Haq Nawaz and Kalo critically injured. By the time police reached the crime scene, the robbers had escaped on motorcycles. The injured were shifted to GMMC Civil Hospital.

