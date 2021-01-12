PPP rejects hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, rejected increase in power tariff and said that people were still recovering from the nationwide power blackout and now another crisis awaited them.

“It is shocking that the government is increasing power tariffs when it should be focusing on restoring power and fixing the fault so that future incidents like these can be avoided,” she said while reacting on increase in power tariffs on Monday. Sherry Rehman said blaming everything on the opposition could not take them far as people had caught on to their lies and wanted relief from them.