Hizb-e-Wahdat leader calls on NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the culmination of Afghan peace process would lead to an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

“Pakistan is steadfast in its support to an inclusive broad-based and political solution to the Afghan conflict,” he said while talking to Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili, who met him here along with a delegation.

Pak-Afghan relations, political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion. The visit of Muhammad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to the political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

Asad said Pakistan desired a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which was also in the best interest of the entire region. Referring to the initiatives taken by the Parliament and the executive, Asad said Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly had forwarded recommendations for removing impediments to strengthening bilateral relations and trade.

Khalili appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said his country was grateful to Pakistan for its long-term hospitality of Afghan refugees. He agreed that the involvement of all parties was essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan.