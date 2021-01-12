Petrol crisis in June-2020: Ministerial body may submit its report to cabinet today

ISLAMABAD: A four-member ministerial committee, headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the mandate to pinpoint the responsible for petrol crisis in June 2020, has completed its investigation and may submit its report to the federal cabinet, which meets today (Tuesday).

With Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari and Azam Swati as other members, the ministerial body was constituted to pinpoint those responsible for the petroleum crisis, in the light of a report of the five-member inquiry commission, headed by Abubakar Khuda Baksh, additional director general FIA.

The inquiry commission had recommended action against Ogra [Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority], secretary Petroleum Division, director general Oil, and private oil-marketing companies (OMCs).

Ogra had challenged the report of the inquiry commission in the court of law. The Petroleum Division had also submitted its apprehensions about the report of the inquiry commission, headed by an additional DG FIA.

The inquiry report had also raised fingers at Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar. The ministerial committee summoned top mandarins of the Petroleum Division last Friday and on Monday, and asked them multiple questions with regard to stocks of petrol in refineries, OMCs, PSO [Pakistan State Oil] and other related data. Secretary Petroleum Asad Hayaduddin and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar appeared before the committee and responded to the questions.