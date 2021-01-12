Three, including doctor, die of coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Three more patients, including a doctor, died of coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital on Monday. According to Nishtar hospital officials, the ratio of COVID-19 positivity cases is soaring after a brief hiatus at public hospitals in Multan division.

Liaquat Ali, 68, of Multan, Haq Nawaz, 45, of Muzaffargarh and Dr Austin, 78, of Khanewal died at the hospital. Total 48 patients tested positive for coronavirus and 32 tested negative for the virus and reports of 32 people were being awaited in Nishtar Hospital.

The divisional health authorities said total 358 coronavirus tests were conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and eleven people tested positive while the public hospitals in the division are waiting 6,107 corona test reports. Eight patients tested positive in Multan where 83 coronavirus tests were conducted while the highest pendency rate of coronavirus tests has reached to 4, 753 cases.