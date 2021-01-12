Ex-minister quits JUI-F

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, on Monday parted ways with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as it was working against the national interest in alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“I quit the JUI-F in front of you and proudly announce that I will confront the candidates of the PML-N in the upcoming elections anywhere in Mansehra district,” he told a public gathering in Khatain Da Galla area.

Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, who remained the provincial minister for forests in Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s cabinet following the 2013 general election won by the PTI in KP, said that he would join another political party soon. “The JUI-F and PML-N have been working against the national interest and I can never be part of parties working for their vested interests,” he said.