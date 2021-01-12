Nepra fines Pesco Rs13m for negligence, 26 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a Rs13 million fine on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period of July to December 2019.

During those six months, 26 deaths were reported due to electrocution in the command areas under the Pesco supervision. Nepra said that after getting the reports, it constituted a two-member investigation committee under Section 27A of Nepra Act, 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct probe and ascertain the facts and possible violations of Nepra laws, rules and regulations. The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that 14 out of the total of 26 fatalities occurred on the part of Pesco’s negligence.

Therefore, the authority issued a show cause notice to Pesco under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later gave an opportunity of hearing to Pesco. Based on the evidence on record, submissions of Pesco and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the authority concluded that Pesco failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant code and manual. Further, Pesco failed to report fatalities immediately to the authority in a prescribed manner as envisaged under Nepra Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005. The authority, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs13 million, directing the Pesco to compensate the bereaved families and share the details of such compensation with the authority in due course of time.