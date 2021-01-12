PPP rejects hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, rejected increase in power tariff and said that people were still recovering from the nationwide power blackout and now another crisis awaited them.

“It is shocking that the government is increasing power tariffs when it should be focusing on restoring power and fixing the fault so that future incidents like these can be avoided,” she said while reacting on increase in power tariffs on Monday.

Sherry Rehman said blaming everything on the opposition could not take them far as people had caught on to their lies and wanted relief from them. “Even after 48 hours, the power has not been fully restored. Dismissing few officers is not enough. Incompetent ministers should be fired,” she said.

She said, “Tabahi Sarkar” has plunged the country into darkness in every way possible and they have no plans of stopping. We have become a laughing stock in front of the world because of their incompetence.” She said, “It does not come as a surprise that the failure of safeguards is the cause of power failure and the whole system is running on an ad hoc basis as no focus or time is being spent on actually running the country.

Sherry Rehman said the increase in the price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers. She said, “This comes at a time when people are already suffering from the effects of the pandemic and are struggling with rising inflation.” She said people are in need of relief but instead, the government is hiding behind it and deferring an inquiry into suspected contract violations by independent power producers by two months. “These violations may have cost the national exchequer billions of dollars but clearly the government does not care,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said every other month, billions were being stolen from people in the name of fuel adjustment. “Instead of providing relief to people, this government has become a burden on them. Their incompetence knows no limit. All our organisations are victims of their mismanagement. Is there anything that this government can handle?” she questioned. Sherry Rehman said this government really needs to fix its priorities.