Chepstow hero Adam Wedge planning weekend return

LONDON: Welsh National hero Adam Wedge hopes to be back in the saddle by the weekend as he takes a few days off to recover from an up-and-down day at Chepstow.

Before teaming up with fellow Welshman Evan Williams on Secret Reprieve to justify 5-2 favouritism in the big race, Wedge had suffered two crunching falls.First Grade One winner Esprit Du Large fell heavily at the last in the handicap chase won by Cepage, then in the following contest Clyne came down three out when still in contention.

Wedge had to be patched up to take his mount in the big race, but victory never looked in any doubt, meaning a second home success in two seasons following that of Potters Corner for Christian Williams last term.

“I’m still a bit sore, so I’m just going to take a day or two to let the body recover a little bit,” said Wedge.“I think my adrenaline kept me going through the day – but it would have taken a lot to keep me out of the National. Fingers crossed I’ll be back for the weekend. It’s a fantastic feeling to have won it, it’s unbelievable and it was a great training performance by Evan to get the horse there in such great condition.He added: “I was so pleased for Evan, he’s having a great year what with a Grade One as well, it’s a sign of how well he knows his horses to get the best out of them.”