Brentford recall Jan Zamburek

LONDON: Brentford have recalled midfielder Jan Zamburek from his loan spell with Shrewsbury. The 19-year-old joined the Shrews in October on a deal which was due to run to the end of the season, but will return to training with the Bees this week. Zamburek, who played twice for Brentford in the Carabao Cup at the start of the season, made nine appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury, most recently in the 1-0 win over Blackpool on December 29.

The Czech Republic youth international did not feature in the FA Cup for Shrewsbury, with Brentford saying he would remain eligible for them in the competition as they await the fourth round draw following Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough.