PML-N leadership stands exposed for telling ‘lies’, says PM’s aide

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had once again been exposed before the people, as “they made failed attempts to conceal their properties, and tried to befool the people again by telling oft repeated lies”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif used the platform of parliament to protect his “ill-gotten” assets, adding due to growing public awareness and other factors Sharif could not further misguide people through such tactics.

Akbar said Sharif, after Panama leaks, addressed the nation and approached the court where he made contradictory statements, and the Supreme Court after conducting long proceedings declared him dishonest and disqualified him.

He said they had claimed that work permit “Aqama” and not “corruption” was the reason behind their disqualification by the court, adding it was not just a matter about work permit as any public office holder could commit money laundering under the umbrella of work permit.

The PM’s aide said as per the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law if someone’s assets did not match the source of income, the person could be considered corrupt,or the assets were ill-gotten.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan set a fine example by presenting his complete money trail in the court due to which the court declared him honest. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only political party in the country which has transparent fund raising procedures as practiced by other parties across the globe,” he said, adding PTI had submitted all details about its funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Akbar said PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz, once again resorted to propaganda after news came out from London about Avenfield that the case had been dismissed, which was not true. He said Broadsheet company, which was hired by the then NAB chief for tracing the assets of Pakistanis, had got a “charging order act” on Avenfield Apartment from a court so that this property could not be disposed of until Broadsheet got its payments, adding later the company withdrew its charging order after being paid for its loans.

He said the then director general NAB and attorney general were answerable for the “agreement” which they made with the Broadsheet. The PM’s aide said the PML-N leaders used to call it “political victimisation” whenever accountability process was started against them, adding the people of the country were aware of “lies and corruption” of PML-N and how they “plundered” the national exchequer.

He said former defence minister Khawaja Asif had claimed that he was employed in a company in Dubai and received a sum of Rs140 million in five years as salary in cash, “whereas the money was actually being transferred in a bank account”. Akbar also said efforts were being made to bring Sharif back to the country.