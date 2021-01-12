Govt asked to reinstate suspended Khassadars, Levies men

BARA: The Khyber Union on Monday asked the government to reinstate the suspended Khassadars and Levies men and rebuild the damaged education and health infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference here, Khyber Union President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Vice-President Hashim Khan and General Secretary Zahid Afridi said that the government should facilitate the tribal people in getting health and education facilities.

They said the government had not taken the tribal people into confidence before the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.“After merging ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tribal people have been facing a host of problems,” Afridi complained.

They said that children in Khyber district had been deprived of education for the last 15 years.The government did not take any step to provide education, health and drinking water facilities to the residents of the merged districts, they said.

“We ask the government to issue the funds for the uplift of the tribal districts which were promised at the time of the merger,” said Mujeeb-ul-Rehaman, urging the government to honour the pledges made to the people before the merger.

He complained that the tribal people were compelled to leave the tribal districts due to the non-provision of facilities. He maintained that the government infrastructure destroyed in militancy and subsequent military operations could not be rebuilt during the last two and a

half years.