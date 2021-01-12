Nowshera reports 56 more Covid-19 cases

NOWSHERA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 infected patients reached 1,874 as 56 more tested positive for the viral disease in the district on Monday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said during a media briefing that the surge of coronavirus-infected patients continued unabated with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that 56 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,874.The officials added that 1,538 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 269 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.They appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.