Kalashnikov, bullets seized

On the direction of District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghulam Mubashir Mekan, all the tehsils of Sheikhupura are carrying out swift operations against criminal and anti-social elements and those possessing illegal weapons with the aim of protecting the lives and property of the people by improving the rule of law in society. The police team of Factory Area Police Station recovered one Kalashnikov and many bullets from the possession of accused Ijaz, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik.