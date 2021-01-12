Capacity building, employment generation key to livestock growth

LAHORE:Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Monday said that capacity building and employment generation were the key factors for livestock sector growth.

He said this while presiding over a consultative meeting on employment generation held in Livestock Punjab. During the meeting, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Director General briefed the chair about ongoing training courses. The secretary said that short courses like artificial insemination and poultry / dairy farming would not only help in employment generation but also help in better meat and milk production. He encouraged the Livestock farmers and youths to participate in the skill development schemes like these. The secretary livestock appreciated the role of NAVTTC in considering Livestock Skills Development and short courses. Additional Secretary Planning and Technical also attended the meeting.