Focal person appointed

LAHORE:Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has informed that Dr Laila Shafiq has been appointed as the Focal Person for the Emergency Department of the hospital to make it a state-of-the-art emergency service and to ensure timely provision of free medical facilities to the patients and improve effective monitoring in addition to administrative matters. In this regard, LGH MS Dr Abdul Razzaq issued the notification.

Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar has said that Dr Laila Shafiq is a talented female doctor who has been performing her duties in administrative positions before also. He expressed hope that she would not spare a single minute in fulfilling her new responsibilities.

He said that the hospital management is making every effort to provide the best medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients coming here.

Principal PGMI directed Dr Laila Shafiq to ensure coordination with the in-charges of all other departments as well in addition to monitoring and rounding up the three shifts and for this written report of the staff who are absent on a daily basis should be given to the MS/Nursing Superintendent.