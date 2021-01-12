close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Man arrested for assaulting minor grand-daughter

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:A suspect involved in sexually assaulting a two-year old girl was arrested on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Muhammad Akram. He is step grandfather of the two-year old minor girl. He two days back had sexually assaulted the minor girl and fled afterwards to Vehari. A case was registered against him. On Monday, police arrested the suspect.

