Man arrested for assaulting minor grand-daughter

LAHORE:A suspect involved in sexually assaulting a two-year old girl was arrested on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Muhammad Akram. He is step grandfather of the two-year old minor girl. He two days back had sexually assaulted the minor girl and fled afterwards to Vehari. A case was registered against him. On Monday, police arrested the suspect.