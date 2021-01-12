Sirajul Haq for strengthening accountability system

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government has kept all the policies of the previous government intact and proved itself far more incompetent than its predecessors.

The worst was that the government failed to strengthen accountability system in the country despite its tall claims, Siraj said while addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora here Monday.

He emphasised that across the board accountability and the rule of law were the two key elements to materialise the concept of a welfare state but the present government had no performance to show on these lines despite making commitment to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like-state. Availability of cheap and speedy justice to people is still a dream, there is no change in Thana culture and basic health and education facilities are not available to the poor, he alleged. He said that the JI would bring about a real change in the country if voted to power.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch while talking to a lawyers’ delegation said the tradition of transparent bar elections was highly commendable, adding that the role of lawyers and civil society to strengthen democratic values in a country is of key importance. He said JI was the only party which was standing above religious, provincial, racial prejudices and making struggle for the rights of the masses. He congratulated newly-elected president on Gujrat District Bar Ansar Ch on his landslide victory in elections.