OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Dry forecast

Lahore

January 12, 2021

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 4.8°C and maximum was 13.5°C.

