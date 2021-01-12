Corona kills 12 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 12 COVID19 patients died and 599 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The death toll reached 4,272 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 145,508 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,396 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,612,326 in the province. After 4,272 fatalities and recovery of a total of 130,358 patients, including 238 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 10,878 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.