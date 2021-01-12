LWMC kicks off sanitation week

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) kicked off a sanitation week here on Monday.

A press statement issued in this regard said the purpose of the sanitation week was to take extraordinary cleaning measures in the City. During the campaign, LWMC also carried out a special cleanliness awareness activity at Allah Hu Chowk, Johar Town to sensitise citizens about proper disposal of waste.

The activity was led by Parliamentarian Secretary Nazir Ahmad Chohan. On the occasion, LWMC CEO, GM Operations and other officials, social mobilisers and workers were present. Special awareness camp was set up at the location where the general public was briefed about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness. LWMC’s social mobilisation team went shop to shop and door to door to sensitise people. Later, a special awareness walk was also held during which awareness material was distributed among the citizens.