close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

HED to hire 300 interns to meet teachers’ shortage

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has decided to hire around 300 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) to meet the shortage of teaching staff at the public sector colleges in the province.

During the ongoing fiscal year, the CTIs would be hired for a period of four months. There is no age limit to apply while those hired would be offered a monthly stipend of Rs45,000.

The list of vacant positions in college (male and female) would be placed at notice board of the respective colleges tomorrow (Wednesday) while interested candidates could submit applications from 14 to 15 January. The colleges would display tentative merit lists on 17 January while final merit list would be placed on 20 January. The interviews would be held from 21 to 23 January while list of successful candidates would be placed by colleges on 25 January.

Finally, grievance redress mechanism would be completed from 28 to 29 January while final merit lists would be placed by the colleges on 01 February. MA/MSc (2nd Division) is the minimum qualification requirement to apply for these temporary teaching positions.

Latest News

More From Lahore