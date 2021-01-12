56 businesses sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE:The district administration continued its operation against violators of corona SOPs and sealed 56 businesses here on Monday.

Officials said the field teams inspected various areas of the City and 56 shops, restaurants and marriage halls were sealed and Rs 20,000 fines were imposed. Assistant Commissioner, Shalimar, Mansoor Qazi sealed three marriage halls and Assistant Commissioner, City, Faisan Ahmed sealed two hotels and a shop.

He imposed Rs 10,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 fine for violating corona SOPs. Assistant Commissioner, Raiwind, Adnan Rasheed sealed 50 food shops in Emporium Mall, Johar Town including Bites Fast Food, Karachi Naseeb Biryani and Pakistan Sale Mela were sealed and in Tehsil Raiwind, Pizza Hut, Howe Bay, Burger King, The Walk, Five Star, Burger Lab, Hades, Sample Sufi, Boomere, China Girl, Chashgi, Alito, Second Cup Coffee, Manolo Galto, Sanith's Silk, Magan, Bastario, Mangal, Crazy, Malts Sandis, The Clonal's Kitchen, Chai Nathuwan, Tex Chicken, Frozi, Potato, Iceland, Gloria Jane's Coffee, Bandu Khan Restaurant , McDonald's, Papa Jones, Daba 101, Toa Chatkhara, Timing Burger Pizza, Max Pizza, Baskin BR Robin. Action has been taken on the direction of DC Mudassar Riaz.