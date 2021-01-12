Misbah not being sacked as head coach,says PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that there is no truth in reports of removal of national cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq before the South Africa Series.

Reacting to the reports, a PCB spokesman said Misbah would appear before the cricket committee on Tuesday (today) after which the committee would give its recommendations to the board.

It is to be noted that reports of Misbah’s sacking have been circulating since the defeat of Pakistan in New Zealand series. There has also been speculation that the Board might bring in a foreign coach and that Grant Flower and Gary Kirsten are among the contenders.

The South Africa series at home begins from January 26. According to sources, batting coach Younis Khan is the top candidate to replace Misbah as the interim head coach for the upcoming series and the Board will post advertisements for a foreign head coach after the series against South Africa.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis will also appear before the cricket committee. He has also faced a lot of criticism because of Pakistani pacers’ failure to take wickets on tracks on which the New Zealand bowlers were successful.