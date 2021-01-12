Woman fights to prove she’s alive!

SAINT-JOSEPH, France: A 58-year-old French woman, who was wrongfully declared dead in a long-running dispute with a former employee, goes to court on Monday in the city of Lyon to try resurrect her existence. Reports of Jeanne Pouchain’s death have been greatly exaggerated as AFP discovered when it met her at her home in the town of Saint-Joseph, near Lyon.

Pouchain has been trying to prove she’s alive ever since a labour court, allegedly acting on information provided by a former employee of Pouchain’s cleaning company, noted her down in November 2017 as dead. The ruling, which capped a nearly two-decade-long wrongful dismissal suit, turned Pouchain’s life upside down.