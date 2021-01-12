close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
AFP
January 12, 2021

Woman fights to prove she’s alive!

World

AFP
January 12, 2021

SAINT-JOSEPH, France: A 58-year-old French woman, who was wrongfully declared dead in a long-running dispute with a former employee, goes to court on Monday in the city of Lyon to try resurrect her existence. Reports of Jeanne Pouchain’s death have been greatly exaggerated as AFP discovered when it met her at her home in the town of Saint-Joseph, near Lyon.

Pouchain has been trying to prove she’s alive ever since a labour court, allegedly acting on information provided by a former employee of Pouchain’s cleaning company, noted her down in November 2017 as dead. The ruling, which capped a nearly two-decade-long wrongful dismissal suit, turned Pouchain’s life upside down.

