2 owners of private societies put behind bars

Rawalpindi:The owners of two private housing societies, situated along Chakri Road, were put behind the bars in Civil Line Police Station after both exchanged heated words in the presence of AC (Saddar), SP and ASP during an inquiry of possession of land in SP Saddar office on Monday.

Both the owners of private societies were summoned in SP office to settle issue of possession of land but they were sent to lock-up when they threatened each other of dire consequences in the presence of government officials. They will be presented before area magistrate today for further proceedings.AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas Laral appreciated SP and ASP for their commitment towards protecting the rights of people.