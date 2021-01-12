3 COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as three more deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 130 new cases have been confirmed positive for the disease showing the severity of the second wave of the outbreak is still intact in the region.

Data collected by 'The News' on Monday has revealed that a total of 51,352 patients have so far been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 47,853 patients have recovered and there are a total of 2491 active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities. The virus has so far claimed a total of 1008 lives in the region.

It is worth mentioning here that to date, the case fatality rate of COVID-19 in ICT is much lower as compared to Rawalpindi district and Pakistan. At present, the CFR in ICT is 1.12 per cent while for Rawalpindi district, it is 4.68 per cent. The CFR of COVID-19 in Pakistan, at present, stands at 2.1 per cent.

The recovery rate of corona, however, is higher in both ICT and Rawalpindi district as compared to the recovery rate so far recorded from all across the country. As many as 91.56 per cent of all patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district have achieved complete cure while the recovery rate for ICT is 93.68 per cent. In Pakistan, 90.9 per cent of all patients have so far recovered from the illness.

According to District Health officer ICT and many other health experts, the recovery rate is higher in ICT mainly because of early diagnosis of the disease among patients. It is important that the number of tests so far conducted for screening COVID-19 is also much higher in ICT as compared to other parts of the country.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed two more lives from ICT taking death toll to 441 from where another 122 patients were tested positive taking tally to 39242 of which 36765 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease was 2036 in ICT on Monday.

Meanwhile, one more patient from Rawalpindi district died of the illness taking death toll to 567 in the district from where only eight new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 12,110 patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the district of which 11,088 have recovered.

On Monday, 32 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 423 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes according to district health department Rawalpindi.