Shabbir wins National Tenpin Bowling title

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Lashkarwala defended the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship men’s title the other day.Shabbir left Zafar Iqbal to the second position with Salim Baig finishing third.

In the doubles event, Salim Baig and Zafar Iqbal secured the top position. Ijaz ur Rehman and Hussain Chattha were the runner-ups while Shabbir Lashkarwala and Aleem Agha bagged the third position.

In the team event, Ijaz ur Rehman, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Salim Baig and Zafar secured top position ahead of the team of Shabbir Lashkarwala, Aleem Agha, Fazil Mania, and Ahmer Abbas Saldera.

Daniyal ur Rehman won the amateur category with Amina Roshi getting the second position. Russian player Alina obtained the third position.In an event specially organised for the deaf, Qasim Asad bagged the first position while Azam Khan and Ghazanfer Iqbal got second and third positions respectively.

Russian Alina won the women category followed by Amna Roshi. Noor ul Ain had to content with the third position.Adnan Qaiser, who was the guest of honour, gave away the trophies and cash award to the players. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation President Ijaz ur Rehman, Secretary Muhammad Hussain Chattha and Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association President Aleem Agha were also present on the occasion.