India stand firm for fighting draw in third Test

SYDNEY: A courageous and injury-wracked India pulled off a remarkable draw in a tense third Test against Australia Monday as they survived against the hosts’ much-vaunted bowling attack to take the series into a decider.

They resumed day five at 98-2, needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win when Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312 for six. No team had ever bettered 288 to clinch victory in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia achieving that mark against South Africa in 2006.

But India gave it a massive go, passing 288 in the final session to fray the nerves of Australian team throwing everything they had at them. The visitors abandoned any hope of victory but they bravely clung on for the draw with Hanuma Vihari, nursing a hamstring injury, surviving 161 balls for just 23 runs and Ravi Ashwin, who had treatment on his ribs, making 39.

The 256 balls they faced in their unbeaten partnership of 62 was the most by an India sixth-wicket pair on Australian soil, helping steer them to 334 for five at the close, 73 runs adrift. Their resistance was built on the back of an explosive 97 from Rishabh Pant and a typically gritty 77 from Cheteshwar Pujara, who passed 6,000 Test runs, but also helped by wicketkeeper Tim Paine dropping three catches.

“Our talk coming into this morning was to show character and fight till the end, not to think about the result,” said India skipper Ajinkya Rahane. “I’m really happy with the way we fought, especially today but throughout the game

“There are few areas we can improve on, but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see.” An absorbing Test was marked by some high quality batting, led by man-of-the-match Steve Smith’s innings of 131 and 81, and Pant’s 97.

But it will also be remembered for allegations India were racially abused by sections of the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd, with investigations under way and tough action promised against the culprits.

After Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets and India bounced back in Melbourne by the same margin, the series now heads to Brisbane later this week for the final chapter. It will be a depleted India again at the Gabba, with fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav and batsmen KL Rahul out injured. There are now doubts over the participation of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his thumb in Sydney, and Vihari whio could barely run during his rearguard knock.

Australia won toss

Australia 1st Innings 338 all out (S.Smith 131; R. Jadeja 4-62)

India 1st Innings 244 all out (S. Gill 50, C. Pujara 50; Cummins 4-29)

Australia 2nd Innings 312-6 dec (S. Smith 81)

India 2nd Innings (overnight 98-2)

R. Sharma c Starc b Cummins 52

S. Gill c Paine b Hazlewood 31

C. Pujara b Hazlewood 77

A. Rahane c Wade b Lyon 4

R. Pant c Cummins b Lyon 97

H. Vihari not out 23

R. Ashwin not out 39

Extras (lb3, w2, nb6)

Total (five wickets, 131 overs) 334

To bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Fall: 1-71 (Gill), 2-92 (Sharma), 3-102 (Rahane), 4-250 (Pant), 5-272 (Pujara)

Bowling: Starc 22-6-66-0 (2nb), Hazlewood 26-12-39-2 (1nb), Cummins 26-6-72-1 (2nb), Lyon 46-17-114-2, Green 7-0-31-0 (2w), Labuschagne 4-2-9-0

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: S. Smith (Australia)

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS). TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)