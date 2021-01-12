Soneri Bank, PMRC sign deal

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited has signed the credit guarantee agreement with Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) for providing and promoting affordable housing finance to those from the low income segment in the country.

The signing ceremony was chaired by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and attended by senior executives from PMRC, Soneri Bank and other banks across Pakistan. Soneri Bank CEO and President Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai and Head of Commercial and Retail Banking Group Abdul Aleem Qureshi also participated in the ceremony.

The bank’s network of over 300 branches and ATMs nationwide is equipped with latest market intelligence and dedicated workforce to provide quality financial solutions to customers. Soneri Bank’s house finance facility aims to assist people in buying and constructing homes for the collective growth of the economy.

Its mission to provide innovative and efficient financial solutions is all set to adapt to changing marketing trends in the economy and make a difference in customer’s experience.