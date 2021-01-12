Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market lowered to Rs113,200 per tola. Similarly, price of 10 gram gold dropped by Rs85 to Rs97,051.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,850 per ounce. Local jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,300 per tola. Rate of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,114.54.