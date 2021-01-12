NITL assigned AM1 rating by VIS

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has achieved the highest asset manager rating of AM1 by accredited rating agency, VIS, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Trust said it was the top quality asset management rating for asset management companies as AM-1 rating reflected the high standards of governance, management, product innovation and customer focus being relentlessly pursued by NITL. It added that it was also a culmination of over 50 years of prudent investment practices resulting in risk-adjusted superior returns for our valued investors.

While expressing his satisfaction, Managing Director NITL, Adnan Afridi said, “This achievement shows our commitment to invest in best practices and technology to enable superior customer service while maintaining competitive risk-adjusted returns”.

“We also begin 2021 with the announcement that our Funds Under Management (inclusive of SMA, pension and other special purpose funds) are now approximately Rs. 150 billion. This major milestone had only been made possible with your investor patronage and we are highly appreciative of their trust in us, Afridi added.